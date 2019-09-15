WTCR Race 3 flash: Muller takes second win in China

Yvan Muller catapulted himself into the heart of the FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO title battle with his second victory at WTCR Race of China in a dramatic Race 3 at Ningbo International Speedpark.

The touring car legend led from the DHL Pole Position to the chequered flag ahead of Lynk & Co team-mate and nephew Yann Ehrlacher, while title rivals Norbert Michelisz and Esteban Guerrieri were among the many drivers not to make the finish. The trio are now separated by just 17 points after Muller set a new record for WTCR OSCARO points scored in one weekend.



More to follow.

