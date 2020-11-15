Cyan Performance driver Urrutia led from the DHL Pole Position to score his breakthrough victory, as new WTCR Trophy winner Jean-Karl Vernay completed the podium for Team Mulsanne.

More to follow.

WTCR
WTCR Race 2 flash: Muller wins as Ehrlacher is King of WTCR
2 HOURS AGO

*Subject to the publication of the final results

The post WTCR Race 3 flash: Urrutia claims breakthrough win appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
BREAKING NEWS: Ehrlacher is King of WTCR for 2020
2 HOURS AGO
WTCR
WTCR Race 1 flash: Sensational win for Guerrieri
6 HOURS AGO