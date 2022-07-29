The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is heading to Anneau du Rhin for the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst from August 5-7. Here are the key timings.

Friday August 5 12h30-13h30: Test Session

Saturday August 6 09h30-10h15: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

12h30-13h00: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

15h00-15h20: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

15h25-15h35: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

15h45-16h00: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

Sunday August 7 12h15: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

16h15: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

