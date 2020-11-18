Here’s a reminder of who won what when MotorLand Aragón hosted WTCR Race of Aragón last weekend.
DHL Pole Position (Q1):Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Reverse-grid DHL Pole Position (Q2):Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
DHL Pole Position (Q3):Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 1 winner:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 1 fastest lap:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR
Race 2 winner:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 2 fastest lap:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 3 winner:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 3 fastest lap:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
WTCR Rookie Driver Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Rookie Driver Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Rookie Driver Race 3:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Trophy winner Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Trophy winner Race 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris
WTCR Trophy winner Race 3:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris
TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy winner:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR and Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris
Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
