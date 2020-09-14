Here’s a summary of the big winners when the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup got underway at WTCR Race of Belgium last weekend.
DHL Pole Position:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 1 fastest lap:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 2 fastest lap:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
FIA Rookie Award winner Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
FIA Rookie Award winner Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Trophy winner Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Trophy winner Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy winner:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
