WTCR Race of China build-up: Drivers on the Ningbo challenge

This is what some of the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID members have had to say about the Ningbo International Speedpark ahead of WTCR Race of China.

Thed Björk (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co):“Ningbo is very technical but there are some good places for overtaking and I like it. I believe the races will be good and that’s also important for the people who will come to watch. We’ve had some changing weather in the past and that can mean even more action. With the title battle so tight, it’s going to be really interesting. It’s our home event and when it’s the home event it’s always very important and we hope as many people as possible from Lynk & Co in China will be watching us. The expectation is high.”



Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport):“It’s very challenging and technical in almost every part. There is a triple right-hander in sector one, which is going up after a left. It’s very difficult going uphill and then downhill and it’s difficult to get right. Then in the last sector there is a downhill where you have a blind corner. The front-right of the car stays in the air but the front-left of the splitter always brushes the surface. Because you have a lot of corners that are connected one after the other, if the car is washing away at the front it’s difficult to point it in the direction you want to go so you need a good front end.”



Ma Qinghua (Team Mulsanne):“It’s a difficult circuit with a lot of direction changes. It’s not high-speed but there are a lot of technical corners. The set-up is going to be a lot of lose and gain and you have to balance in between. This presents the biggest headache for everyone, but for me I am comfortable and looking forward to drive my Alfa Romeo on this track. But I am not trying to think of the pressure, the spectators, being in China for my home race. I am trying to enjoy, to fight, and just focusing on the pure racing, not thinking of too much.”

