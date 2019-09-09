WTCR Race of China build-up: Welcome to the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID

The #WTCR2019SUPERGRID celebrates the fact that of the 26 all-season racers, seven have won 14 FIA world titles, while the others have shared 29 major championships between them. Here's a reminder of who's lining up at WTCR Race of China in Ningbo this week.

Gabriele Tarquini, who began his world title defence with the Race 2 win at the season-opening WTCR AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco, carries the number 1 on his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse i30 N TCR. The hugely-experienced Tarquini took his second victory of 2019 when he beat team-mate and home hero Norbert Michelisz in the third race in Hungary.



After missing out on the inaugural WTCR / OSCARO crown by three points in a seven-way title decider in Macau last November, four-time world championYvan Mulleris back in a Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR developed by Geely Group Motorsport from China. He broke his WTCR / OSCARO podium duck at the Hungaroring but is still chasing his first 2019 win.



Thed Björkpartners Muller at Cyan and started his bid for a second FIA world crown by giving Lynk & Co an historic victory in Morocco. After the Hungary and Slovakia weekends proved frustrating in comparison, the Swede hit back in style with a win double in The Netherlands. Like team-mate Muller, Björk was a Ningbo winner last season.



Rob Huff(SLR VW Motorsport Golf GTI TCR), the 2012 WTCC champion, is one of 12 of the 15 winners from 2018 returning in 2019. After a challenging start to the season, the Briton came close to a Race 2 podium in Slovakia and showed more form in the three events that followed.



BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team’sAugusto Farfus, ex-FIA World Rallycross aceJohan Kristoffersson(SLR Volkswagen) andAndy Priaulx(Cyan Performance Lynk & Co) are all world title winners and new to WTCR in 2019, with Kristoffersson now a winner following his Race 2 triumph at the Nürburgring Nordschleife where Farfus bagged a first podium.



Winner of Race 1 in Marrakech,Esteban Guerrieri(ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR), topped the standings after Race 1 in Hungary only for his challenge to unravel when broken steering caused his Race 3 crash. He made amends with a fighting second place in Race 2 at the Slovakia Ring and retook top spot in the title table by winning Race 2 at Zandvoort. He starts WTCR Race of China at Ningbo, where he won in 2017, with a 24-point lead.



Jean-Karl Vernay(Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport) had high hopes of his first 2019 win in Hungary when he lined up on the reverse-grid Race 2 pole. But a clutch issue meant a sluggish start resulting in the Frenchman settling for second ahead of impressive newcomerDaniel Haglöf(PWR Racing). Vernay made his Ningbo debut in 2018, while Haglöfis a track rookie.



Vernay’s team-mateGordon Sheddenand Comtoyou Racing pairNiels LangeveldandFrédéric Vervischcomplete the Audi-powered attack with Vervisch winning in Slovakia – the result of an impressive charge from ninth on the grid – and taking a podium double in Germany. In his first season in WTCR / OSCARO, Langeveld is making progress and upping his pace at every turn. Shedden won in China last season, albeit on the streets of Wuhan.



A number of exciting young guns are aiming to challenge the established order in 2019. They includeMikel Azcona, who has graduated to WTCR as the TCR Europe champion to race a PWR-run CUPRA, and his close rival in recent seasons,Attila Tassi, the 20-year-old Honda-powered KCMG driver. Although Vila Real was unchartered territory for both, Tassi took the DHL Pole Position for Race 3, while Azcona scored a breakthrough win in Race 2. Ningbo is new for both.



Kevin Ceccon(Team Mulsanne) andYann Ehrlacher(Cyan Performance Lynk & Co) are already winners in WTCR, but at 25 and 23 respectively, they remain among a list of talented youngsters that also includesAurélien Panis, who has switched to CUPRA power for 2019 with Comtoyou Team DHL CUPRA Racing. Ex-single-seater racer Ceccon scored a podium brace in Slovakia, while Ehrlacher led and was the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver in Vila Real.



Tom Coronelpartners Panis at Comtoyou and has been on form in TCR Europe events of late. Fellow DutchmanNicky Catsburg(BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team) is new to WTCR in 2019 having triumphed in the World Touring Car Championship in the past.Benjamin Leuchtermade the most of his Nordschleife knowledge to score an emotional home victory in Germany. Ningbo is a trip into the unknown for the SLR Volkswagen driver.



ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’sNéstor Girolami, another series newcomer for this year, is also a WTCC race winner having taken the spoils in the Ningbo rain in 2017 and topped the title standings after claiming his third WTCR / OSCARO victory in Slovakia. Having become the first Chinese to score WTCR points last season, Shanghai-basedMa Qinghuamade more history as the first Chinese driver to win a WTCR / OSCARO race when he triumphed in Race 3 at the Slovakia Ring in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce by Romeo Ferraris.



Tiago Monteirostarts his first full season since serious head and neck injuries ended his hopes of winning the WTCC title in 2017. The Portuguese, a Formula One podium finisher in the past, joins Hong Kong-based KCMG to race a Honda Civic Type R TCR and arrives in Ningbo a winner following his momentous victory at the last round in Vila Real. Monteiro’s former team-mate,Norbert Michelisz, is another title contender for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse after winning in Germany and in Portugal.Mehdi Bennaniis playing catch-up in the WTCR / OSCARO standings but was on form in Ningbo last season.

