WTCR Race of China build-up: Who are the Ningbo rookies?
Nine members of the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID will be Ningbo International Speedpark rookies when the part two of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO gets underway next week.
Opening for business in 2017, the track hosted WTCC Race of China in the October of that year before staging WTCR Race of China last September.
The nine drivers yet to sample the 4.010-kilometre layout are:
Mikel Azcona
Augusto Farfus
Daniel Haglöf
Johan Kristoffersson
Niels Langeveld
Benjamin Leuchter (pictured)
Tiago Monteiro
Andy Priaulx
Attila Tassi
WTCR Race of China takes place from 13-15 September.
