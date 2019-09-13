WTCR Race of China Free Practice 1 flash: Home hero Ma fastest

China’s Ma Qinghua has begun his home round of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in style with the fastest time in Free Practice 1.

Driving an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR, Ma clocked a 1m51.419s best with Néstor Girolami second and title leader Esteban Guerrieri third in a second Honda Civic Type R TCR.



“First of all I am really happy to be back in China to race,” said Ma. “This is the half-season round and we approach the Asia season. I am very happy about the FP1. There are still a lot of things to work on after two months of the summer break. For sure we need to carry on the work tonight and tomorrow we will improve the performance.”



More to follow…

