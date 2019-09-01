WTCR Race of China is go!

It’s WTCR Race of China month with the Ningbo International Speedpark gearing up to host all the action from 13-15 September.

Here’s a reminder of the key timings of the seventh event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO*:



Friday 13 September

Free Practice 1: 17h00-17h45



Saturday 14 September

Free Practice 2: 09h00-09h30

First Qualifying: 11h00-11h30

Race 1: 15h40 (13 laps)



Sunday 15 September

Second Qualifying Q1: 09h00-09h20

Second Qualifying Q2: 09h25-09h35

Second Qualifying Q3: 09h40 (first car starts top five DHL Pole Position shootout)

Race 2: 14h30 (13 laps)

Race 3: 15h50 (16 laps)



Click to view provisional timetable.



*All timings shown are local.

