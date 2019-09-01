FIA WTCR

WTCR Race of China is go!

By FIA WTCR

19 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

It’s WTCR Race of China month with the Ningbo International Speedpark gearing up to host all the action from 13-15 September.

Here’s a reminder of the key timings of the seventh event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO*:

Friday 13 September
Free Practice 1: 17h00-17h45

Saturday 14 September
Free Practice 2: 09h00-09h30
First Qualifying: 11h00-11h30
Race 1: 15h40 (13 laps)

Sunday 15 September
Second Qualifying Q1: 09h00-09h20
Second Qualifying Q2: 09h25-09h35
Second Qualifying Q3: 09h40 (first car starts top five DHL Pole Position shootout)
Race 2: 14h30 (13 laps)
Race 3: 15h50 (16 laps)

Click to view provisional timetable.

*All timings shown are local.

