The key timings for WTCR Race of Czech Republic, rounds 9 and 10 of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, have been revealed.
With the WTCR joining forces with the FIM Endurance World Championship for motorbikes for an exciting festival of two- and four-wheel motorsport at Autodrom Most, WTCR action is scheduled on Friday October 8 and Sunday October 10 with the EWC riders on track on Thursday October 7 and Saturday October 9.
The provisional WTCR track times are as follows (all timings are CET):
Friday October 8
Free Practice 1: 12h00-12h45
Free Practice 2: 14h30-15h00
Qualifying: 16h45
Sunday October 10
Race 1: 11h15 (13 laps, 54.756 kilometres)
Race 2: 14h15 (15 laps, 63.180 kilometres)
The provisional WTCR track times are as follows (all timings are CET):
Friday October 8
Free Practice 1: 12h00-12h45
Free Practice 2: 14h30-15h00
Qualifying: 16h45
Sunday October 10
Race 1: 11h15 (13 laps, 54.756 kilometres)
Race 2: 14h15 (15 laps, 63.180 kilometres)
WTCR
Almost the perfect homecoming for WTCR ace Urrutia in TCR South America
The post WTCR Race of Czech Republic key timings revealed appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR’s Engstler a double winner at home
WTCR
WTCR’s South American six