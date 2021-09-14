The key timings for WTCR Race of Czech Republic, rounds 9 and 10 of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, have been revealed.

With the WTCR joining forces with the FIM Endurance World Championship for motorbikes for an exciting festival of two- and four-wheel motorsport at Autodrom Most, WTCR action is scheduled on Friday October 8 and Sunday October 10 with the EWC riders on track on Thursday October 7 and Saturday October 9.



The provisional WTCR track times are as follows (all timings are CET):



Friday October 8

Free Practice 1: 12h00-12h45

Free Practice 2: 14h30-15h00

Qualifying: 16h45



Sunday October 10

Race 1: 11h15 (13 laps, 54.756 kilometres)

Race 2: 14h15 (15 laps, 63.180 kilometres)

WTCR Almost the perfect homecoming for WTCR ace Urrutia in TCR South America YESTERDAY AT 04:08

WTCR WTCR’s Engstler a double winner at home YESTERDAY AT 16:05