The first WTCR Race of France takes place at Circuit Pau-Arnos this weekend (October 15-17). Here’s a timing refresher.
Saturday October 16:
Free Practice 1:10h45-11h30
Free Practice 2:13h30-14h00
Qualifying Q1:16h20-16h40
Qualifying Q2:16h35-16h45
Qualifying Q3:16h55-17h00
Sunday October 17:
Race 1:10h15 (18 laps, 54.540 kilometres)
Race 2:12h15 (21 laps, 63.630 kilometres)
All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change
Free Practice 1:10h45-11h30
Free Practice 2:13h30-14h00
Qualifying Q1:16h20-16h40
Qualifying Q2:16h35-16h45
Qualifying Q3:16h55-17h00
Sunday October 17:
Race 1:10h15 (18 laps, 54.540 kilometres)
Race 2:12h15 (21 laps, 63.630 kilometres)
All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change
WTCR
Why time on ice could help Berthon at home in WTCR
The post WTCR Race of France: The key timings appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Vernay recalls previous visit to Circuit Pau-Arnos ahead of WTCR weekend
WTCR
Home hero Fulin felt like part of the family on WTCR return