The first WTCR Race of France takes place at Circuit Pau-Arnos this weekend (October 15-17). Here’s a timing refresher.
Saturday October 16:

Free Practice 1:10h45-11h30

Free Practice 2:13h30-14h00

Qualifying Q1:16h20-16h40

Qualifying Q2:16h35-16h45

Qualifying Q3:16h55-17h00

Sunday October 17:

Race 1:10h15 (18 laps, 54.540 kilometres)

Race 2:12h15 (21 laps, 63.630 kilometres)

All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change
