The first WTCR Race of France takes place at Circuit Pau-Arnos this weekend (October 15-17). Here’s a timing refresher.

Saturday October 16:



Free Practice 1:10h45-11h30



Free Practice 2:13h30-14h00



Qualifying Q1:16h20-16h40



Qualifying Q2:16h35-16h45



Qualifying Q3:16h55-17h00



Sunday October 17:



Race 1:10h15 (18 laps, 54.540 kilometres)



Race 2:12h15 (21 laps, 63.630 kilometres)



All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change

WTCR Why time on ice could help Berthon at home in WTCR 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR Vernay recalls previous visit to Circuit Pau-Arnos ahead of WTCR weekend 6 HOURS AGO