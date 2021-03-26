Anticipation over the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season-opening WTCR Race of Germany continues to rise with confirmation that the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen weekend has been safeguarded.





However, strenuous efforts by event promoter ADAC Nordrhein and the support of key partners, Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co KG, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche as well as tyre manufacturers Falken, Goodyear and Michelin, have contributed to the safeguarding the event, which remains scheduled from June 3-6.



In addition, Sporttotal, as the rights holder of the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen and Eurosport Events, promoter of the WTCR have also made significant contributions along with Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus.



“Of course, we had hoped that we would have overcome COVID by June 2021 and that we could more or less stage the 24h-Rennen in its old splendour,” said Race Director Walter Hornung. “Now, reality is different after all and the race will be an even bigger effort for us than last year.”



It remains unconfirmed if fans will be able to attend the event. If they are allowed onsite it is possible that numbers will be restricted.



“Obviously, that is affecting us in multiple ways,” Hornung said. “Firstly, we are clearly lacking the revenues as an important element of our budget. Secondly, it goes without saying that our fans contribute to the unparalleled atmosphere during the event, and that is something we missed very much last year already.



“For many teams, suppliers and also at the circuit, jobs depend on the 24h-Rennen,” Hornung acknowledged. “Therefore, we really have pulled out all the stops to safeguard the running [on the original June date]. On behalf of ADAC Nordrhein, we express our sincere thanks once more. We are massively looking forward to staging the best possible [event] in these conditions.”



