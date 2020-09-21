With WTCR Race of Germany on the Nürburgring Nordschleife just days away from starting, here are some event essentials.

What?2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, Rounds 3 and 4 of 16



When?September 24-26, 2020



Where?Nürburgring Nordschleife, Germany



Track length:25.378 kilometres



Race 1 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)



Race 2 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)



WTCR qualifying lap record:Thed Björk (Hyundai i30 N TCR) 8m55.085s (170.7kph), 11/05/18



WTCR race lap record:Frédéric Vervisch (Audi RS 3 LMS) 8m59.076s (169.4kph), 12/05/18



Recent winners, 2019:

Race 1:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Johan Kristoffersson (SWE) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

Race 3:Benjamin Leuchter (DEU) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

2018:

Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR



Timetable



Thursday September 24



Free Practice 1: 14h30-15h00



Free Practice 2: 15h15-15h45



Qualifying: 19h00-19h40



Friday September 25



Race 1: 16h40 (3 laps)



Saturday September 26



Race 2: 10h00 (3 laps)



All timings are shown in CET, are provisional and subject to change