With WTCR Race of Germany on the Nürburgring Nordschleife just days away from starting, here are some event essentials.
What?2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, Rounds 3 and 4 of 16
When?September 24-26, 2020
Where?Nürburgring Nordschleife, Germany
Track length:25.378 kilometres
Race 1 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)
Race 2 distance:3 laps (76.134 kilometres)
WTCR qualifying lap record:Thed Björk (Hyundai i30 N TCR) 8m55.085s (170.7kph), 11/05/18
WTCR race lap record:Frédéric Vervisch (Audi RS 3 LMS) 8m59.076s (169.4kph), 12/05/18
Recent winners, 2019:
Race 1:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Race 2:Johan Kristoffersson (SWE) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Race 3:Benjamin Leuchter (DEU) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
2018:
Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Race 2:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Timetable
Thursday September 24
Free Practice 1: 14h30-15h00
Free Practice 2: 15h15-15h45
Qualifying: 19h00-19h40
Friday September 25
Race 1: 16h40 (3 laps)
Saturday September 26
Race 2: 10h00 (3 laps)
All timings are shown in CET, are provisional and subject to change
