The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup heads to the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife next week. Here's some essential information.

Rounds: 3 and 4 of 20

Date: May 26-28

Venue: Nürburgring Nordschleife

Location: Otto-Flimm-Straße, 53520 Nürburg, Germany

Track length: 25.378 kilometres

Race 1 distance: 3 laps (76.134 kilometres)

Race 2 distance: 3 laps (76.134 kilometres)

WTCR qualifying lap record: Néstor Girolami (Honda Civic Type R TCR)

8m51.802s (171.7kph), 24/09/20

WTCR race lap record: Jean-Karl Vernay (Hyundai Elantra N TCR)

8m53.608s (171.2kph), 05/06/21

In 100 words: Germany’s WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup host venue offers a challenge like no other with its daunting 25.378-kilometre lap, 87 heart-stopping corners and changeable Eifel mountains weather combining to provide a fearsome challenge. Opening for business in 1927 and a German Grand Prix regular until Niki Lauda’s near-fatal accident in 1976, the Nürburgring Nordschleife joined the FIA World Touring Car Championship schedule from 2015-2017 as part of the ADAC 24h-Rennen weekend. The WTCR took over in 2018 and has delivered epic action every year since, including in 2021 when Tiago Monteiro defeated Yvan Muller within sight of the finish.

Timetable:Thursday May 26:14h30-15h10: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

19h00-19h40: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

Friday May 27:13h00-13h40: Qualifying (Live on Eurosport Player and broadcasters around the world)

Saturday May 28:10h00: Race 1 (3 laps, 76.134kms) Live on Eurosport Player and broadcasters around the world

10h40: Race 1 podium

12h35: Race 2 (3 laps, 76.134kms) Live on Eurosport Player and broadcasters around the world

13h15: Race 2 podium

WTCR Race of Germany winners2021:Race 1: Tiago Monteiro (PRT) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2: Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Hyundai Elantra N TCR

2020:

Race 1: Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

2019:

Race 1: Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2: Johan Kristoffersson (SWE) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

Race 3: Benjamin Leuchter (DEU) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

2018: Race 1: Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2: Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3: Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Kings of WTCR2021: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing / Lynk & Co 03 TCR

2020: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing / Lynk & Co 03 TCR

2019: Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Racing Team / Hyundai i30 N TCR

2018: Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Racing Team / Hyundai i30 N TCR

WTCR DRIVER LINE-UP 2022

ALL-INKL.COM MÜNNICH MOTORSPORT (Germany)Car: Honda Civic Type R TCR

Drivers: #29 Néstor Girolami (Argentina), #86 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina)

WTCR race wins: 16 (Girolami 6, Guerrieri 10)

BRC HYUNDAI N SQUADRA CORSE (Italy)Car: Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Drivers: #5 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), #96 Mikel Azcona (Spain)

WTCR race wins: 11 (Michelisz 7, Azcona 4)

COMTOYOU DHL TEAM AUDI SPORT (Belgium)Car: Audi RS 3 LMS

Drivers: #17 Nathanaël Berthon (France), #33 Tom Coronel (Netherlands)

WTCR race wins: 2 (Berthon 1, Coronel 1)

COMTOYOU TEAM AUDI SPORT (Belgium)Car: Audi RS 3 LMS

Drivers: #16 Gilles Magnus (Belgium), #25 Mehdi Bennani (Morocco)

WTCR race wins: 2 (Bennani 1, Magnus 1)

CYAN PERFORMANCE LYNK & CO (Sweden)Car: Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Drivers: #11 Thed Björk (Sweden), #12 Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay), #55 Ma Qing Hua (China)

WTCR race wins: 12 (Björk 8, Ma 1, Urrutia 3)

CYAN RACING LYNK & CO (Sweden)

Car: Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Drivers: #68 Yann Ehrlacher (France), #100 Yvan Muller (France)

WTCR race wins: 15 (Ehrlaher 7, Muller 8)

LIQUI MOLY TEAM ENGSTLER (Germany)Car: Honda Civic Type R TCR

Drivers: #9 Attila Tassi (Hungary), #18 Tiago Monteiro (Portugal)

WTCR race wins: 3 (Monteiro 2, Tassi 1)

ZENGŐ MOTORSPORT (Hungary)Car: CUPRA Leon Competición

Drivers: #79 Rob Huff (Great Britain), #99 Dániel Nagy (Hungary)

WTCR race wins: 3 (Huff 3)

Total race wins: 64 (and counting)

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup all-season entry list 2022#5 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

#9 Attila Tasi (HUN) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#12 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#16 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#17 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#25 Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#33 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#55 Ma Qing Hua (CHN) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#68 Yann Ehrlacherr (FRA) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#79 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

#99 Dániel Nagy (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

As well as 16 race winners, 11 nationalities will be represented by the drivers with a further two represented by teams and two more by manufacturers to underline the WTCR’s global appeal.

