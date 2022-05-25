The Nürburgring Nordschleife’s 25.378-kilometre lap length will mean a slightly different format compared to other rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. This is a refresher.

Instead of the WTCR’s normal three-phase Qualifying elimination format, one 40-minute session is scheduled with the fastest five drivers scoring points on a 10-8-6-4-2 scale.

Race 1 continues to use the standard grid, however, it’s scheduled for three laps rather than 30 minutes + 1 lap. The partially-reversed-grid Race 2 is planned for the same distance.

Timetable reminder:

Thursday May 26:14h30-15h10: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

19h00-19h40: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

Friday May 27:13h00-13h40: Qualifying (Live on Eurosport Player and broadcasters around the world)

Saturday May 28:10h00: Race 1 (3 laps, 76.134kms) Live on Eurosport Player and broadcasters around the world

10h40: Race 1 podium

12h35: Race 2 (3 laps, 76.134kms) Live on Eurosport Player and broadcasters around the world

13h15: Race 2 podium

