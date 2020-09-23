Both practice sessions at WTCR Race of Germany will be live on the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s Facebook page.
Free Practice 1 is from 14h30 CET with Free Practice 2 following at 15h15 CET.
Clickhereto watch the action.
