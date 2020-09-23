Both practice sessions at WTCR Race of Germany will be live on the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s Facebook page.

Free Practice 1 is from 14h30 CET with Free Practice 2 following at 15h15 CET.

Clickhereto watch the action.

WTCR
WTCR Rewind is back with Berthon, Monteiro and Young
7 HOURS AGO

The post WTCR Race of Germany practice live on Facebook appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
WTCR drivers join forces with Eurosport Events to raise funds for #RaceToCare, €15,000 to Belgian
10 HOURS AGO
WTCR
New look, another new challenge for WTCR newcomer Kismarty-Lechner
12 HOURS AGO