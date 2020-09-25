Nathanaël Berthon, who had been set to start at the front in his Goodyear-equipped Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport RS 3 LMS drops to eighth place for being adjudged not to have reduced his pace sufficiently in a Code 60 area, which requires drivers to slow to 60kph.



Team Mulsanne’s Jean-Karl Vernay and Mikel Azcona from Zengő Motorsport were penalised for the same offence. However, Vernay was already facing the prospect of starting at the back of the grid following an engine change. Azcona, meanwhile, was also penalised for a pitlane safety infringement. He will start P13 with Vernay in P16.



Gábor Kismarty-Lechner, who is competing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for the first time in 2020, will join Vernay on the back row due to the fitting of a replacement engine in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.



Santiago Urrutia, another WTCR newcomer, was demoted to P14 after his qualifying times were disallowed due to the Uruguayan driving failing to stop at a compulsory weight check in his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co entry.



As well as aiding Muller’s prospects, the various penalties have benefited Esteban Guerrieri, who will start alongside Muller on the front row for Race 1 in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda. Tom Coronel starts a strong third with Thed Björk, Attila Tassi and Yann Ehrlacher up next.



Néstor Girolami, who qualified on the DHL Pole Position for Race 2 after setting a new WTCR qualifying record on the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife, is set to start in seventh position alongside Berthon.



WTCR Rookie Driver Gilles Magnus and Tiago Monteiro complete the top 10. Race 1 is scheduled over three laps from 16h40 CET.



Nürburgring - Race 1 - Provisional Starting Grid