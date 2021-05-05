WTCR Race of Germany is set to open the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season on the legendary 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.
Here are the provisional timings:
Thursday June 3:
Free Practice 1: 14h30-15h10
Free Practice 2: 19h00-19h40
Friday June 4:
Qualifying: 14h05-14h45
Saturday June 5:
Race 1: 09h00 (3 laps)
Race 2: 10h20 (3 laps)
WTCR Race of Germany is part of the ADAC Total 24h-Rennen weekend. ClickHEREfor the full event timetable.
Thursday June 3:
Free Practice 1: 14h30-15h10
Free Practice 2: 19h00-19h40
Friday June 4:
Qualifying: 14h05-14h45
Saturday June 5:
Race 1: 09h00 (3 laps)
Race 2: 10h20 (3 laps)
WTCR Race of Germany is part of the ADAC Total 24h-Rennen weekend. ClickHEREfor the full event timetable.
WTCR
Vervisch’s Nordschleife force is strong in WTCR
The post WTCR Race of Germany: the key timings revealed appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Vernay: Hyundai WTCR chance an easy decision
WTCR
WTCR title-winning boss Cerruti tries Giulia PURE ETCR challenger