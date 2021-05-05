WTCR Race of Germany is set to open the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season on the legendary 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.





Thursday June 3:

Free Practice 1: 14h30-15h10

Free Practice 2: 19h00-19h40



Friday June 4:

Qualifying: 14h05-14h45



Saturday June 5:

Race 1: 09h00 (3 laps)

Race 2: 10h20 (3 laps)



WTCR Race of Germany is part of the ADAC Total 24h-Rennen weekend. Click HERE for the full event timetable.

