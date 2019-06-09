FIA WTCR
WTCR Race of Germany: the key timings
The iconic and hugely demanding Nürburgring Nordschleife hosts the fifth event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO from 20-22 June. Here are the key timings*.
Thursday 20 June
Free Practice 1: 11h30-12h10
Free Practice 2: 12h30-13h10
First Qualifying: 15h30-16h10
Second Qualifying: 19h30-20h10
Friday 21 June
Race 1 (3 laps): 17h30
Saturday 22 June
Race 2 (3 laps): 11h00
Race 3 (3 laps): 12h20
*All timings are CET
