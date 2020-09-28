Here’s a summary of the big winners when the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup visited the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife last weekend.

DHL Pole Position:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



Race 1:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



Race 1 fastest lap:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Race 2:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Race 2 fastest lap:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



WTCR Rookie Driver Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Rookie Driver Race 2:Bence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición



WTCR Trophy winner Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Trophy winner Race 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy winner:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR