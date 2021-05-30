Seven drivers have won races at WTCR Race of Germany, which marks the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season kick-off from June 3-5. Here’s reminder.
2020:
Race 1:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR (pictured)
2019:
Race 1:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Race 2:Johan Kristoffersson (SWE) Volkswagen Golf GTI TC
Race 3:Benjamin Leuchter (DEU) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
2018:
Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Race 2:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR
