Published 30/05/2021 at 04:09 GMT | Updated 30/05/2021 at 04:09 GMT

Seven drivers have won races at WTCR Race of Germany, which marks the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season kick-off from June 3-5. Here’s reminder.

2020:

Race 1:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR (pictured)



2019:

Race 1:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Johan Kristoffersson (SWE) Volkswagen Golf GTI TC

Race 3:Benjamin Leuchter (DEU) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR



2018:

Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3:Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR

WTCR Remembering when… Guerrieri pulled off brilliant WTCR pass on the Nordschleife YESTERDAY AT 04:02

WTCR Audi reveals its true colours for WTCR YESTERDAY AT 18:38