The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup heads to Germany this week (September 24-26) for two races around the legendary Nürburgring Nordscheife.
With the track length a massive 25.378 kilometres, there have been a few tweaks to the event format as follows:
QUALIFYING
While one three-phase qualifying session is the norm at most events, the long track length requires a single uninterrupted session of 40 minutes.
GRIDS
The Race 1 grid is decided by the final qualifying classification with positions 1-10 lining up in reverse order. The Race 2 grid is decided by the final qualifying order with the fastest driver in qualifying taking the DHL Pole Position.
POINTS
The change concerns Qualifying points with the fastest five drivers scoring as follows: 10-8-6-4-2.
