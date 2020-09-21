With the track length a massive 25.378 kilometres, there have been a few tweaks to the event format as follows:



QUALIFYING

While one three-phase qualifying session is the norm at most events, the long track length requires a single uninterrupted session of 40 minutes.



GRIDS

The Race 1 grid is decided by the final qualifying classification with positions 1-10 lining up in reverse order. The Race 2 grid is decided by the final qualifying order with the fastest driver in qualifying taking the DHL Pole Position.



POINTS

The change concerns Qualifying points with the fastest five drivers scoring as follows: 10-8-6-4-2.