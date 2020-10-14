What?2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, Rounds 8, 9 and 10 of 16



When?October 16-18, 2020



Where?Hungaroring, near Budapest, Hungary*



Track length:4.381 kilometres



Race 1 distance:12 laps (52.532 kilometres)



Race 2 distance:12 laps (52.532 kilometres)



Race 3 distance:15 laps (65.675 kilometres)



WTCR qualifying lap record:

Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai i30 N TCR) 1m52.176s (140.50kph), 28/04/18



WTCR race lap record:

Yann Ehrlacher (Honda Civic Type R TCR) 1m54.129s (138.10kph), 29/04/18



HOW THEY STAND

Yann Ehrlacher continues to wear the yellow jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader and will carry the yellow windscreen strip at the start of the WTCR Race of Hungary weekend. Here’s a reminder of how he and the chasing pack stand following WTCR Race of Slovakia:



1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 113 points

2 Tom Coronel (NLD) 92

3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 82

4 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 78

5 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) 78

6 Yvan Muller (FRA) 74

7 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 72

8 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 72

9 Thed Björk (SWE) 64

10 Nicky Catsburg (NLD) 53



ClickHEREfor full standings including Teams’, Rookie Driver and WTCR Trophy classifications



WEEKEND DIARY

Saturday October 17

Free Practice 1: 09h30-10h15

Free Practice 2: 12h30-13h00

Qualifying Q1: 15h30-15h50

Qualifying Q2: 15h55-16h05

Qualifying Q3: 16h15 (first car starts DHL Pole Position top five shootout)



Sunday October 18

Race 1: 09h15 (12 laps)

Race 2: 12h15 (12 laps)

Race 3: 16h15 (15 laps)

All timings are shown in CET, are provisional and subject to change



Sadly, WTCR Race of Hungary is taking place behind closed doors but standby for details of the extensive live TV and online coverage, coming soon.