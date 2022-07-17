With Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi gearing up to host WTCR Race of Italy from July 22-24 here are some fast facts.

*Vallelunga, located 40 kilometres north of the Italian capital Rome, staged its first race in 1951 and is named in honour of Piero Taruffi, the Mille Miglia road racer who was the track’s principal design engineer.

Ad

*It has played host to international and national-level competition over the past half-century and last June was the setting of the inaugural PURE ETCR event, which has become the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup for 2022.

WTCR Five Italian WTCR highs YESTERDAY AT 13:09

*Vallelunga was also setting of the first FIA Motorsport Games in 2019, which included the Touring Car Cup consisting of two races for TCR cars.

*The 3.2-kilometre Historical International layout will be operational for WTCR Race of Italy, the track used for a number of famous touring car battles in the 1990s.

*The WTCR is now 100 races old following Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal earlier this month. Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller all achieved the milestone while Tom Coronel, Esteban Guerrieri and Norbert Michelisz will join the WTCR 100 Club at WTCR Race of Italy.

*Esteban Guerrieri is the WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered racer triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

*Since the WTCR began in 2018 Gabriele Tarquini (once), Norbert Michelisz (once) and Yann Ehrlacher (twice) have taken the Drivers’ titles.

*Italy has hosted the WTCR once before when Adria International Raceway staged the action in November 2021.

*Several rule changes have been made since then with one three-stage qualifying for two races rather than the previous three. Race 1 is the standard grid race with Race 2 now the partially-reversed counter.

*Race distances have been changed for 2022 with Race 1 scheduled for 30 minutes + 1 lap and Race 2 for 25 minutes + 1 lap.

*The allocation of points has also been adjusted for this season with more points on offer in Qualifying and Race 1.

*Twelve drivers won WTCR races during a wide-open 2021 season with all five customer racing brands winning more than once.

*Eleven nationalities are represented by the drivers this season with a further two represented by teams and two more by manufacturers to underline the WTCR’s global appeal.

*Of the 17 all-season racers, only one driver, Dániel Nagy, has yet to take a WTCR race victory although he has finished second on one occasion and led at WTCR Race of Spain in June.

*The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is the Official Safety Car of the WTCR for a third season. Richard Veldwisch from The Netherlands is on driving duty at WTCR Race of Italy.

WTCR Race preview: New track, same intense glory chase as WTCR vrooms to Vallelunga 15/07/2022 AT 10:03