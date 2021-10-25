With the inaugural WTCR Race of Italy taking place from November 6/7, here are the key timings for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup spectacular in Adria.

Saturday November 6

09h30-10h15: Free Practice 1

12h30-13h00: Free Practice 2

15h30-16h30: Qualifying (Q1-Q2-Q3)



Sunday November 7

10.15–10h45: Race 1 (14 laps, 52.430 kilometres)

12h15-12h50: Race 2 (17 laps, 63.665 kilometres)

WTCR Drivers relish WTCR Race of France track 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR No more being the nice guy in WTCR, says Boldizs YESTERDAY AT 22:04