With the inaugural WTCR Race of Italy taking place from November 6/7, here are the key timings for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup spectacular in Adria.
Saturday November 6
09h30-10h15: Free Practice 1
12h30-13h00: Free Practice 2
15h30-16h30: Qualifying (Q1-Q2-Q3)
Sunday November 7
10.15–10h45: Race 1 (14 laps, 52.430 kilometres)
12h15-12h50: Race 2 (17 laps, 63.665 kilometres)
