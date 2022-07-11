The chase for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup glory continues at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi next week (July 22-24) when WTCR Race of Italy hosts the sixth event of the all-action season.

Click HERE to view the provisional timetable.

Ad

WTCR WTCR ace Michelisz relishes job swap with WRC’s Neuville YESTERDAY AT 04:04

WTCR Claps for the WTCR Joker Lap YESTERDAY AT 21:02