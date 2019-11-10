FIA WTCR
WTCR Race of Macau key timings
Macau hosts the penultimate event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO from 14-17 November.
Here are the key timings:
Thursday 14 November
Free Practice 1: 09h00-09h45
Free Practice 2: 13h40-14h10
Friday 15 November
First Qualifying: 08h50-09h30
Second Qualifying Q1: 13h35-14h05
Second Qualifying Q2: 14h10-14h25
Second Qualifying Q3: 14h35 (first car starts top five DHL Pole Position shootout)
Saturday 16 November
Race 1: 14h55 (8 laps)
Sunday 17 November
Race 2: 08h45 (8 laps)
Race 3: 11h25 (11 laps)
The post WTCR Race of Macau key timings appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react