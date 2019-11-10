Macau hosts the penultimate event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO from 14-17 November.

Here are the key timings:



Thursday 14 November

Free Practice 1: 09h00-09h45

Free Practice 2: 13h40-14h10



Friday 15 November

First Qualifying: 08h50-09h30

Second Qualifying Q1: 13h35-14h05

Second Qualifying Q2: 14h10-14h25

Second Qualifying Q3: 14h35 (first car starts top five DHL Pole Position shootout)



Saturday 16 November

Race 1: 14h55 (8 laps)



Sunday 17 November

Race 2: 08h45 (8 laps)

Race 3: 11h25 (11 laps)

The post WTCR Race of Macau key timings appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.