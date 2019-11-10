FIA WTCR

WTCR Race of Macau key timings

Macau hosts the penultimate event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO from 14-17 November.

Here are the key timings:

Thursday 14 November
Free Practice 1: 09h00-09h45
Free Practice 2: 13h40-14h10

Friday 15 November
First Qualifying: 08h50-09h30
Second Qualifying Q1: 13h35-14h05
Second Qualifying Q2: 14h10-14h25
Second Qualifying Q3: 14h35 (first car starts top five DHL Pole Position shootout)

Saturday 16 November
Race 1: 14h55 (8 laps)

Sunday 17 November
Race 2: 08h45 (8 laps)
Race 3: 11h25 (11 laps)

