The 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO is set for a thrilling climax at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia next week. Check out these facts.

1:The Sepang International Circuit opened for business in 1999 after 14 months under construction.

2:It’s located some 45 kilometres from the capital Kuala Lumpur but a mere 11 kilometres from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

3:The 5.543-kilometre layout, which was resurfaced in 2016, features 15 turns and eight straights. There are also separate North and South circuits, which can be used simultaneously.

4:Sepang was home to the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix from 1999-2017. Eddie Irvine won the inaugural race for Ferrari with Max Verstappen winning the final event driving a Red Bull.

5:KCMG WTCR / OSCARO driver Tiago Monteiro took part in two Malaysian Grands Prix, placing P12 in 2005 and P13 the following season.

6:Monteiro’s KCMG colleague Attila Tassi is no stranger to Sepang having placed seventh and ninth when the TCR International Series visited in 2016.

7:Kevin Ceccon and Team Mulsanne WTCR team-mate Ma Qinghua were in action when Sepang hosted GP2 in 2013. Ceccon scored a weekend high of P17 in the Feature Race although illness ruled out Ma from the Sprint Race.

8:Sepang was the setting of the inaugural TCR International Series event in 2015. When TCR International returned in 2016, Jean-Karl Vernay took a pair of fifth-place finishes. Douglas Khoo, one of the wildcards competing in the inaugural WTCR Race of Malaysia finished P15 and P17 in the two counters.

9:Rob Huff was quick out of the blocks when he raced in the opening TCR Malaysia round in January of this year with the Briton claiming pole for the first race.

10:Mitchell Cheah, a wildcard at WTCR Race of Malaysia, joined the TCR Malaysia entry for the final round and won on his debut from pole position.

The post WTCR Race of Malaysia 10 facts appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.