WTCR Race of Malaysia points explained

Ahead of the Sepang season super-finale in Malaysia next weekend, this is a recap of how points are allocated in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

First Qualifying and Second Qualifying points

The fastest five drivers in First Qualifying and Second Qualifying according to the final classification score points as follows:



DHL Pole Position = 5 points

Second position = 4

Third position = 3

Fourth position = 2

Fifth position = 1



The same points-scoring system is applied to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO for Teams.



Race 1, 2 and 3 points

The top 15 classified finishers in Races 1, 2 and 3 score points as follows:



First position = 25 points

Second position = 20

Third position = 16

Fourth position = 13

Fifth position = 11

Sixth position = 10

Seventh position = 9

Eighth position = 8

Ninth position = 7

Tenth position = 6

Eleventh position = 5

Twelfth position = 4

Thirteenth position = 3

Fourteenth position = 2

Fifteenth position = 1



The same points-scoring system is applied to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO for Teams.



Wildcard drivers are not eligible for points. All scores count with no scores dropped.



Awards

Trophies are presented to the first three drivers in Races 1, 2 and 3



A representative of the winning team in Races 1, 2 and 3 also receives a trophy



At the end of the season, the top 3 drivers receive a trophy with the winning driver receiving the giant perpetual WTCR Drivers’ Trophy measuring 120cm in height, plus a trophy from the FIA. The winning team receives a trophy from the FIA



Driver setting the fastest lap across all three races receives the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy



The racer scoring the most points across the weekend becomes the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver

