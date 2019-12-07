WTCR Race of Malaysia qualifying format explained

With the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO making its first visit to the Sepang International Circuit, here’s a reminder of how qualifying works.

First Qualifying (for Race 1):

All cars on track for 30 minutes



Fastest five score points on 5-4-3-2-1 basis according to the final classification



Second Qualifying (for Races 2 and 3):

Second Qualifying is split into three phases, Q1, Q2 and Q3:



Qualifying Q1:

All drivers on track for 20 minutes



Fastest 12 drivers progress to Qualifying Q2



All other drivers eliminated, taking no further part in the session



Qualifying Q2:

The 12 drivers who progressed from Q1 on track for 10 minutes



Fastest five drivers progress to Qualifying Q3 for the DHL Pole Position Shootout



Remaining seven drivers eliminated, taking no further part in the session



Qualifying Q3:

The fastest five drivers get 20 seconds to select their running order with the quickest driver from Q2 choosing first followed by the second fastest driver and so on until all five starting positions have been selected



Drivers notify team managers of their choice by radio and the selection is made online by the respective team managers



The five drivers will get one warm-up (out lap), one timed lap and one slow down lap (in lap)



Points are awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis according to the final classification



Drivers must be within 105 per cent of the fastest driver in order to qualify

