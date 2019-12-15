WTCR Race of Malaysia: Sepang floodlight facts

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO will include racing at night for the first time in Malaysia today. Here are the Sepang International Circuit’s lighting system’s key facts.

*64 light poles between 17 metres and 43 metres in height are used

*The position of the poles and the lights were designed to ensure that all parts of the circuit have the same illumination intensity

*They provide a consistent illumination power of 150 lux around the circuit

*The suitable lux level was determined following rigorous test sessions

