WTCR Race of Malaysia starting grids explained

Malaysia is a new destination for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in 2019. This is an explanation of how the starting grids are formed.

Race 1:The starting grid is based on the final classification of First Qualifying – taking into account any grid penalties that are applied – with the fastest driver on the DHL Pole Position.



Race 2:The first 10 positions according to the final classification of Second Qualifying Q2 are reversed to form the first 10 places on the starting grid for Race 2 taking into account any grid penalties that are applied. That means the driver in position 10 in Q2 starts on the DHL Pole Position with the driver in position nine starting second etc.



The drivers in position 11 and 12 according to the final classification of Second Qualifying Q2 fill positions 11 and 12 on the grid taking into account any grid penalties that are applied.



Drivers in positions 13 downwards according to the final classification of Second Qualifying Q1 complete the remainder of the grid in descending order taking into account any grid penalties that are applied.



Race 3:The fastest five drivers according to the final classification of Second Qualifying Q3 fill the top five positions on the Race 3 grid in descending order, taking into account any grid penalties that are applied.



Positions 6-12 on the grid are according to the positions 6-12 of Second Qualifying Q2, taking into account any grid penalties that are applied.



The remaining positions are filled by the drivers from position 13 downwards according to the final classification of Second Qualifying Q1 and taking into account any grid penalties that are applied.

