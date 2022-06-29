The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is returning to Vila Real later this week (July 1-3). Here’s a WTCR Race of Portugal timetable refresher.

Saturday July 209h00-09h45: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

12h00-12h45: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

17h05-17h35: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

17h40-17h55: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

18h05-18h20: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

Sunday July 313h10: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

14h00 (approx.): Race 1 podium

17h15: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

18h00 (approx.): Race 2 podium

Click HERE for the full event timetable.

