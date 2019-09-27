WTCR Race of Portugal results amended

The results of WTCR Race of Portugal have been amended after appeals lodged by Comtoyou Team Audi Sport and Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport were upheld by the International Court of Appeal.

It means Jean-Karl Vernay of Leopard Racing Team Audi is classified P10 in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal and P5 in Race 3, while Frédéric Vervisch of Comtoyou Team Audi Sport is classified P20 in Race 1.



In terms of the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO standings, the amended results mean Norbert Michelisz now has 246 rather than 247 points, which cuts his advantage over Esteban Guerrieri to 15 points.



Meanwhile, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s lead over ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport is reduced to 22 points.



Details of the hearing and the decisions taken can be found by clickinghere. The updated provisional WTCR / OSCARO standings can be viewedhere.



The WTCR / OSCARO 2019 title race continues at Suzuka when WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan takes place from 25-27 October.

