Eighth different drivers have won WTCR Race of Portugal since the event joined the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2018. This is a quicker reminder of who they are and where and when they won.
WTCR Race of Portugal winners 2021 (Circuito do Estoril): Race 1: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 2: Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
WTCR Race of Portugal winners 2019 (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real): Race 1: Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Race 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) CUPRA TCR
Race 3: Tiago Monteiro (PRT) Honda Civic Type R TCR
WTCR Race of Portugal winners 2018 (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real): Race 1: Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR
Race 2: Mato Homola (SVK) Peugeot 308 TCR
Race 3: Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR
