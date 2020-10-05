EVENT ESSENTIALS

What?2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, Rounds 5, 6 and 7 of 16

When?October 9-11, 2020

Where?Slovakia Ring, near Bratislava, Slovakia

Track length:5.922 kilometres

Race 1 distance:9 laps (53.114 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:9 laps (53.114 kilometres)

Race 3 distance:11 laps (64.958 kilometres)

WTCR qualifying lap record:Gabriele Tarquini (Hyundai i30 N TCR) 2m09.312s (164.8kph), 14/07/18

WTCR race lap record:Gabriele Tarquini (Hyundai i30 N TCR) 2m11.061s (162.6kph), 14/07/18



KEY NUMBERS

92:WTCR points scored by Yann Ehrlacher to make him the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader

225:T2 at Slovakia Ring is one of the fastest corners of the season with drivers topping 225kph

100,000:The WTCR’s #RaceToCare programme in support of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement aims to raise €100,000 by the end of the season in the fight against COVID-19

1:No driver has won a WTCR race in Slovakia more than once with six different winners so far

21:Gilles Magnus, 21, from Belgium, heads the WTCR Rookie Driver standings after four races



DID YOU KNOW?

If previous Slovakia Ring form is anything to go by then Team Mulsanne’s Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris will be one to watch. At WTCR Race of Slovakia last season, Ma Qing Hua took a win and a second place with Kevin Ceccon twice finishing third in one of the Italian machines.