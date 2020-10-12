Here’s a summary of who won what during a sensational weekend of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup action at the Slovakia Ring.
DHL Pole Position (Q1):Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
DHL Pole Position (Q3):Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 1 winner:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 1 fastest lap:Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 2 winner:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2 fastest lap:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
Race 3 winner:Nicky Catsburg (NLD) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR
Race 3 fastest lap:Nicky Catsburg (NLD) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR
WTCR Rookie Driver Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Rookie Driver Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Rookie Driver Race 3:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Trophy winner Race 1:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Trophy winner Race 2:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Trophy winner Race 3:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy winner:Nicky Catsburg (NLD) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR
TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
