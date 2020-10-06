WTCR QUALIFYING: HOW IT WORKS?

WTCR Race of Slovakia features a three-phase single qualifying session split into Qualifying Q1, Qualifying Q2 and Qualifying Q3:



QUALIFYING Q1How long?20 minutes

Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)

Who gets to Q2?Top 12

Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position for Race 1



QUALIFYING Q2How long?10 minutes

Who scores what?No points scored

Who gets to Q3?Top 5



QUALIFYING Q3How long?Each driver gets one out lap, one flying lap and one in lap

Who goes first in the shootout?The driver who is P1 in Q2 chooses when they run followed by the driver in P2, P3 etc.

Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)

Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position for Race 3



WTCR GRIDS: HOW ARE THEY FORMED?

Race 1:Final order of Qualifying Q1

Race 2:Positions 1-10 from the combined qualifying times line up in reverse order, positions 11-12 occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. All other cars line up behind from P13 downwards (according to their Q1 time)

Race 3:Top 5 positions occupied by order of Q3, positions 6-12 occupied by cars eliminated during Q2 (according to their Q2 time). Remaining positions occupied by cars eliminated in Q1.



HOW THEY SCORE?

The fastest 5 drivers in Qualifying Q1 and Qualifying Q3 score points as follows:

5-4-3-2-1



The top 15 classified finishers score points in each race as follows*:

25-20-16-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1



*The same scoring system apples to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams and the WTCR Rookie Driver classification. WTCR Trophy drivers score as follows: 10-8-5-3-1, 1 point for the fastest qualifying lap, 1 point for the fastest lap in each race.