The battle for 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup glory continues in Spain this week (October 30-November 1). Here’s some useful information about the event, which is taking place behind closed doors due to important COVID-19 restrictions.
What?2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, Rounds 11, 12 and 13 of 16
When?October 30-November 1, 2020
Where?MotorLand Aragón, Alcañiz (Teruel)
Track length:5.345 kilometres
Race 1 distance:10 laps (53.306 kilometres)
Race 2 distance:10 laps (53.306 kilometres)
Race 3 distance:12 laps (63.996 kilometres)
HOW THEY STAND
Yann Ehrlacher continues to wear the yellow jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader and will carry the yellow windscreen strip at the start of the WTCR Race of Spain weekend in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR. Here’s a reminder of how he and the chasing pack stand following WTCR Race of Hungary last weekend:
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 169 points
2 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) 147
3 Yvan Muller (FRA) 114
4 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 106
5 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 106
6 Tom Coronel (NLD) 101
7 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 92
8 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 92
9 Mikel Azcona (ESP) 79
10 Thed Björk (SWE) 78
ClickHEREfor full standings including Teams’, Rookie Driver and WTCR Trophy classifications
WEEKEND DIARY
Saturday October 31
Free Practice 1: 08h00-08h45
Free Practice 2: 10h35-11h05
Qualifying Q1: 13h15-13h35
Qualifying Q2: 13h40-13h50
Qualifying Q3: 14h00 (first car starts DHL Pole Position top five shootout)
Sunday November 1
Race 1: 09h15 (10 laps)
Race 2: 12h15 (10 laps)
Race 3: 14h15 (12 laps)
All timings are shown in CET, are provisional and subject to change
In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain is taking place behind closed doors but standby for details of the extensive live TV and online coverage, coming soon.
The post WTCR Race of Spain essentials appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.