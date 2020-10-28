What?2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, Rounds 11, 12 and 13 of 16



When?October 30-November 1, 2020



Where?MotorLand Aragón, Alcañiz (Teruel)



Track length:5.345 kilometres



Race 1 distance:10 laps (53.306 kilometres)



Race 2 distance:10 laps (53.306 kilometres)



Race 3 distance:12 laps (63.996 kilometres)



HOW THEY STAND

Yann Ehrlacher continues to wear the yellow jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader and will carry the yellow windscreen strip at the start of the WTCR Race of Spain weekend in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR. Here’s a reminder of how he and the chasing pack stand following WTCR Race of Hungary last weekend:



1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 169 points



2 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) 147



3 Yvan Muller (FRA) 114



4 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 106



5 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 106



6 Tom Coronel (NLD) 101



7 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 92



8 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 92



9 Mikel Azcona (ESP) 79



10 Thed Björk (SWE) 78



ClickHEREfor full standings including Teams’, Rookie Driver and WTCR Trophy classifications



WEEKEND DIARY



Saturday October 31

Free Practice 1: 08h00-08h45

Free Practice 2: 10h35-11h05

Qualifying Q1: 13h15-13h35

Qualifying Q2: 13h40-13h50

Qualifying Q3: 14h00 (first car starts DHL Pole Position top five shootout)



Sunday November 1

Race 1: 09h15 (10 laps)

Race 2: 12h15 (10 laps)

Race 3: 14h15 (12 laps)



All timings are shown in CET, are provisional and subject to change



In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain is taking place behind closed doors but standby for details of the extensive live TV and online coverage, coming soon.