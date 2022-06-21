With the build-up to WTCR Race of Spain continuing, here’s a reminder of what’s on track and when at MotorLand Aragón, venue of rounds seven and eight of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Saturday June 2509h00-09h45: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

12h30-13h00: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

15h30-15h50: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

15h55-16h05: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

16h05-16h20: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

Sunday June 2611h15: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

11h55 (approx.): Race 1 podium

15h15: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

15h50 (approx.): Race 2 podium

