Owned by RTVE, Teledeporte’s sports coverage includes the Olympic Games, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, world championship athletics, plus handball, alpine skiing and tennis.



To mark the WTCR’s inaugural race weekend in Spain, Teledeporte will become the first Spanish channel to broadcast live coverage of the all-action series, which lists home hero and highly-rated talent Mikel Azcona as one of the favourites for victory at MotorLand Aragón in a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición.



Teledeporte will broadcast live coverage of qualifying on October 31 plus Race 3 on November 1 for free on on TDP*+, its streaming platform. It will also show live Race 1 and Race 2 on November 1 on its free-to-air terrestrial channel.



WTCR aims to score in Spain

As well as the extensive live coverage on Teledeporte, LaLiga SportsTV will show all three races on its streaming platform for free, which viewers can access both in Spain and from abroad by registering. LaLiga SportsTV is also showing the Spanish F4 Championship and Clio Cup Spain races live from MotorLand Aragón at these links:



Saturday October 31:

https://www.laligasportstv.com/media/video/ll-847162d8-9692-467b-60f7-08d85adfb79c



Sunday November 1:

https://www.laligasportstv.com/media/video/ll-51e1c67c-2cdf-4a0d-60f8-08d85adfb79c



LaLiga SportsTV is a multi-channel platform that was created to provide coverage of less-mainstream Spanish sports, rather than broadcast LaLiga football matches, in order to boost their visibility in Spain. These include athletics, badminton, basque pelota, canoeing, chess, fencing and futsal. It also broadcasts live Spanish federation RFEDA’s Racing Weekend events to its 410,000-plus subscribers.