Following an action-packed WTCR Race of Spain weekend, here's a reminder of who won big at MotorLand Aragón in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

DHL Pole Position (Q1):Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR



Reverse-grid DHL Pole Position (Q2):Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR



DHL Pole Position (Q3):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



Race 1 winner:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



Race 1 fastest lap:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



Race 2 winner:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR



Race 2 fastest lap:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



Race 3 winner:Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Race 3 fastest lap:Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



WTCR Rookie Driver Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Rookie Driver Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Rookie Driver Race 3:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Trophy winner Race 1:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



WTCR Trophy winner Race 2:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS (pictured)



WTCR Trophy winner Race 3:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy winner:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR