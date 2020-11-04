Following an action-packed WTCR Race of Spain weekend, here's a reminder of who won big at MotorLand Aragón in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
DHL Pole Position (Q1):Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR
Reverse-grid DHL Pole Position (Q2):Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR
DHL Pole Position (Q3):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 1 winner:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris
Race 1 fastest lap:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2 winner:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR
Race 2 fastest lap:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 3 winner:Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 3 fastest lap:Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
WTCR Rookie Driver Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Rookie Driver Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Rookie Driver Race 3:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
WTCR Trophy winner Race 1:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris
WTCR Trophy winner Race 2:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS (pictured)
WTCR Trophy winner Race 3:Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy winner:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS
TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Goodyear #FollowTheLeader:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
