Tickets have officially gone on sale for WTCR Race of Spain and PURE ETCR’s Race SP at MotorLand Aragón from July 10-11.
Special permission has been given to allow 6,400 fans to attend the event as part of a phased return of spectators to international sporting events that was recently approved by the local Security Board.
Attendance for fans will be in accordance with an exhaustive protocol that has been developed to take into account the circuit’s characteristics and facilities to ensure the health and safety of all on-site.
As well as savouring the all-action spectacle that is WTCR, fans will be treated to PURE ETCR’s Race SP for the exciting all-electric touring car series.
ClickHEREfor more information.
