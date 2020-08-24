WTCR Race of Spain track MotorLand Aragón available on RaceRoom

-

MotorLand Aragón, venue of WTCR Race of Spain in October, is now available on RaceRoom Racing Experience, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s simracing platform.

