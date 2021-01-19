Berthon scored a memorable breakthrough victory at WTCR Race of Slovakia last October in a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS run by Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport.



As is often the case during the winter, the 31-year-old Frenchman turns his talents to the Trophée Andros ice racing series and often with impressive results.



In Serre Chevalier, France, last weekend, Berthon triumphed in the second all-electric race after King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher finished third in race one.



Photo:Facebook.com/nathanael.berthon