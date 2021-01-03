The annual cross-country showpiece covers a distance of 7646 kilometres with the final stage scheduled to finish in Jeddah on January 15.



Coronel, who won Race 2 at WTCR Race of Slovakia in October aboard a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, is co-driving his twin brother Tim in their off-road vehicle, The Beast.



The Dutch siblings completed their final preparations on the 11-kilometre prologue stage near Jeddah yesterday.



“We haven’t been pushing,” said Tom Coronel, after he and Tim completed the stage in 7m14s. “You can only lose in such a prologue. Driving 20 seconds faster does not get you anywhere. We kept a close eye on the temperatures, but everything felt good.”