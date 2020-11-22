With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing WTCR Race of Macau from taking place this year, the legendary Guia Race formed part of the TCR China season finale instead.



Huff, who observed 14 days of quarantine in Macau in order to take part, won Saturday’s Qualification Race in his MG 6 X POWER TCR.



The British driver, the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion, also took the chequered flag first in Sunday’s race only to receive a 30-second penalty for a collision with Ma Qinghua, another WTCR winner, which led to the Shell Teamwork Lynk & Co Motorsport driver’s instant retirement following heavy contact with the trackside barriers at the highspeed Mandarin kink.



Huff’s penalty handed Jason Zhang Zhi Qiang the victory in another Teamwork-run Lynk & Co 03 TCR, the first Chinese driver to win the Guia Race.



As well as winning again in Macau, Huff claimed the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship title last month driving a Lestrup Racing Team Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.



Huff’s 10 Macau victories

2020: TCR China Touring Car Championship Race 1

2017: FIA World Touring Car Championship Main Race

2015: TCR International Series Race 1

2014: WTCC Race 1

2013: WTCC Race 2

2011: WTCC Race 1 and Race 2

2010: WTCC Race 1

2009: WTCC Race 1

2008: WTCC Race 2