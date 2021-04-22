Rob Huff has vowed to do “everything we can” to win the STCC TCR Scandinavia title for a second season running.

Huff, who scored two wins, four pole positions, four fastest laps and 453 points during a two-year stint in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with Sébastien Loeb Racing, has re-signed for the Volkswagen-powered Lestrup Racing Team.









After winning the STCC title last season – the first non-Scandinavian to do so since Roberto Colciago triumphed in 2002 – Huff is parking his famous #12 in favour of the coveted #1.









“I’m very excited to return to STCC TCR Scandinavia as champion after what was one of the most emotional seasons I’ve experienced in a long time,” said Briton Huff, the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion. “It was very much going into the unknown last year, and I feel much more prepared for 2021 as I’ve visited at least four of the circuits that we’ll go to.”









Huff continued: “I’m hugely thankful to Lestrup Racing Team for what they delivered last year, and I’m very much looking forward to getting started again. I’m expecting a very tough championship; probably even tougher than last year, and we’ll do everything we can to rise to the challenge.”









While Huff is now preparing for his STCC TCR Scandinavia defence, his former WTCR rivals are getting ready for the season-opening WTCR Race of Germany, which is scheduled to take place on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.



Photo:Martin Öberg

WTCR CUPRA-powered Gene: WTCR provides a spectacular level of demand 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR PURE ETCR adds extra spark to WTCR Race of Hungary weekend YESTERDAY AT 10:09