WTCR race winner Monteiro supports #RaceAgainstCovid auction

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
17 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

-

Tiago Monteiro has joined a number of drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in supporting the #RaceAgainstCovid auction, which will be online from 15-22 June.

A collaboration between the FIA, the governing body of the WTCR, and RM Sotheby’s, the world-famous auction house, is raising funds for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in their global response to COVID-19.

Formula One podium finisher Monteiro, who returned from serious injury to win WTCR Race of Portugal in Vila Real last season driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR, has donated a pair of racing gloves.

More details of the auction and the lots available can be found by clickinghere.

VisitFIAWTCR.comsoon for more updates on lots donated by WTCR drivers.

Monteiro will partner Attila Tassi at ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport during the 2020 WTCR season, which is due to get underway with the inaugural WTCR Race of Austria at the Salzburgring from 12-13 September.

The post WTCR race winner Monteiro supports #RaceAgainstCovid auction appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

